BILLINGS — A Billings family is offering a new perspective on vehicle versus pedestrian accidents after their daughter was struck by a car when she was a sophomore in high school in 2015.

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Billings family shares perspective on life after pedestrian accident, urges community to slow down

Michael and Yvonne Dong said getting the call that their daughter, Sierra, had been hit was something they never imagined they would experience.

"That's one of the most frightening things a parent can hear, is getting a call from a hospital, ER," Michael Dong said Tuesday.

Sierra was hit by a vehicle while she was walking. The road to recovery was long.

"She was a mess. Everything had trauma," Dong said.

Sierra is now living in Oregon after she completed a four-year degree and is now employed despite her injuries.

In the middle of fear and uncertainty, Michael's perspective shifted when he spoke to the man who hit his daughter.

"This is one of those times where I can tell that you did not mean to do this, but the circumstances were such that this happened. You're going to go through life punishing yourself for this, and I'm asking you, please don't do that. There's forgiveness," Dong said.

The family chose to focus on healing and forgiveness, and on what could be learned from the experience.

"You can look at things like, 'How do we learn from this? Why did this happen?'" Dong said.

The Dongs said crashes like these extend far beyond the individuals directly involved.

"It affects the families. It affects the entire ripple. And believe it or not, it affects the community as a whole," Dong said.

That ripple effect is something the Billings community is feeling as people continue to remember Chase Lantz, who was struck by a vehicle on his way to school Thursday. Lantz died from his injuries.

"It may change a community into thinking, 'Don't be distracted when you're driving.' It may change a community into thinking, 'Maybe I don't have to do 45 miles an hour when the speed limit says 35,'" Dong said.

The Dongs hope people walk away with one simple message: slow down, stay aware, and think about the people around you.

"Just slow down and care about the other people that are on the road. The ripple effect goes a lot wider than you think," Dong said.

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