Community vigil supports family of Chase Lantz, 13-year old hit by vehicle

Family, friends of the community came out to honor Chase Lantz, the 13-year old boy hit by a vehicle last Thursday.

They heard messages of hope, prayer, and also from Chase's mother from Denver.

Watch vigil for Chase Lantz story here:

Community vigil support family of Chase Lantz, 13-year old hit by vehicle

“You guys are just amazing people,” Mariya Lantz said on the phone. “And I really appreciate you being there for all of us and being there for each other. Stay safe. Use the crosswalks. Be slow. We can feel your guys' love all the way here in Denver. ”

Lantz spoke with the group gathered at Grand Avenue and Rehberg Lane near where Chase was hit by a vehicle.

Chase's sister talked about him becoming an organ donor and how he aspired to be a policeman or a firefighter.

“My mom said that she could hear his little voice and how lshe would ask him why,” Blayze Brady said about her brother. “And he'd be like, save lives. He's going to be able to save more lives than he could have imagined.”

And as often happens, tragedy bonded some of these people, including the first two on scene of the accident.

“I pulled over from the right-hand lane over there and blocked off traffic and secured the scene,” said Cynthia Lund. ”I performed lifesaving aid for about a good 30 seconds, and then the school nurse took over.”

Lund was driving her children to Will James Middle School.

“I helped make him decent and I brushed the dirt off his face,” Lund said.

Dallas Perkins was working on the billboard when Chase was hit.

“I just heard it,” Perkins said.“And called 911 and the 911 dispatch wanted me to stand by on the phone. I said I can't. I've got to run down and give this kid first aid that I've seen laying on the side of the road. ”

“And you responded for this family who needs you more than anything right now,” Phill Bauer, who organized the vigil with a Facebook post, said to the group.

“Hearing their story puts me in one of the greatest nightmares that I would ever have, and that's outliving one of my children,” Bauer said. “I can only imagine what this family is going through, having to make some of the hardest decisions that they never thought they'd have to make. ”

Many did not have a personal connection with Chase and his family, but just wanted to be here in support.

“I have thought about Chase since the accident happened, and he hasn't left my mind, and I feel awful for him,” said Julia Littlewolf. “I feel awful for his family, and I'm just very sorry that this happened.”

Lund asked the group to sign a notebook to the family and some conveyed what they wrote:



“We're sending all of our love, prayers, and support to their family, and that they'll get through this hard time and his name will never be forgotten,” said Serena Brewington.

“We're sending all prayers to his family, and we all love you,” said Grace Belcourt.

“Chase is strong and that your family has a lot of support from our community,”said Addison Benson.

Brandon Yoshioka is a friend of Chase's brother, and constructed a cross to put up as a memorial.

“Faith that Chase is now in a better place," Yoshioka said. "And tonight at 9 p.m. when he goes to meet the Lord he will, he will have a good conversation with him for us so and we will all reunite in one day.

“I love my cousin,” said young Lyric Lybrand. “And I see him a lot at times, I say hi to him. I love him. I love you, Chase, and I miss you. ”

“Thank you for the gift of life and thank you for what you can do with it, even after life ends,” Bauer prayed.