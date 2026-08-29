BILLINGS— The Billings community has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through online crowd funding and other local fundraisers for the family members of the eight victims in Sunday night’s mass shooting and house fire.

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Hundreds of thousands raised for family of Billings shooting victims

Thousands of people have shown support for the family of the victims since, attending a vigil Thursday night at Veterans Park and donating money throughout the week.

Related: In grief, Billings families call for memories of lost loved ones to stay alive

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised through GoFundMe fundraisers. As of Friday afternoon, approximately $129,000 has been raised for father Adam Ghekiere, $95,000 has been raised for the Landon and Charlotte memorial, and $45,000 has been raised for Owen and Chloe’s memorial and funeral.

Andrew and Ashley Lauckner, co-owners of Evergreen Café inside Ace Hardware at 1540 13th St. W., are giving all proceeds from Friday’s soup sales to the families.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Andrew Lauckner and Ashley Lauckner

“I knew that we had the opportunity and the resources to be able to do something,” said Andrew.

The tragedy hits close to home for the Lauckners. They told MTN they have known Adam Ghekiere for more than 20 years.

“Our kids are about the same age as Landon and Charlotte were,” said Ashley.

The Lauckners told MTN customers will have the option to make donations at checkout throughout next week.

They are also giving to first responders who were at the scene of the tragedy. Every $10 that is raised will go toward a meal ticket at the café for the responders.

“We appreciate everything that they go through, all of the departments, everybody that was affected by it,” said Ashley. “We're just looking forward to being able to raise as much as we can.”

Another business, The Upper Room at 4242 State Ave., is offering 20% of all Wednesday and Friday proceeds to the family.

“I just feel like it was really put on my hand, my husband's heart, to do more,” owner Carrie Minch told MTN. “Losing that much of your family at one time, I think is just devastating to not just the family. But to the whole community.”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Carrie Minch

She said she is one of many wanting to help out.

“I want them to know that we want to surround them with love and compassion at this time,” said Minch.

Authorities say the violence stemmed from a family disturbance and was not a random attack.

The eight victims were Megan Ghekiere, her four children, Landon Ghekiere, Charlotte Ghekiere, Chloe Ireland, and Owen Ireland; Megan Ghekiere's parents, Barb and Dana Smith, and her grandmother, Evelyn Smith.

Police said the suspect, who has been identified as Alan Michael Smith, 44, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside the home and later died.

