BILLINGS — A growing memorial on Billings' West End marks the site where eight people lost their lives in a deadly shooting and house fire Sunday. For the first time, family members are speaking out — not about how their loved ones died, but about who they were.

Watch the full story below:

In grief, Billings families call for memories of lost loved ones to stay alive

The victims were Megan Ghekiere, four children, Landon Ghekiere, Charlotte Ghekiere, Chloe Ireland, Owen Ireland; Megan Ghekiere's parents, Barb and Dana Smith, and her grandmother, Evelyn Smith.

Erica Jarussi Schneider and Adam Ghekiere are the biological parents of 15-year-old Landon Ghekiere and 12-year-old Charlotte Gherieke, who were among the victims. Though the two are no longer married, they came together Wednesday with the singular goal of shining a light on their loved ones.

Jarussi Schneider said Landon's whole life was ahead of him.

"He knew what he wanted. And he, you know, at 15, trying to like, what do you want to do when he grew up? Like, he knew he wanted to do some kind of a trade," Jarussi Schneider said.

"All these dreams, all these things he wanted to do and worked so hard to do. They're just... They're just gone," Jarussi Schneider said.

Charlotte Ghekiere was described as a girl who was finding her place in the world.

"Charlotte was the most precocious, stubborn, kind, beautiful little girl," Jarussi Schneider said.

"She was really coming out of her shell this last year. We were trying to find stuff for her to do. And I one day said, 'Hey, come golfing with me.' And she loved it," Ghekiere said.

But her family will also remember her for what she did that night.

"We know she was the one that called 911 in there. She...even in that terrifying moment. Last moment. We know it was her. She tried to save her family. She did all she could," Adam Ghekiere said.

Landon and Charlotte were part of a blended family formed when Adam Ghekiere married Megan Ghekiere.

Owen Ireland, Megan's son from a previous marriage, looked up to Landon.

"Owen was picked up playing trumpet because that's what Landon started playing. Owen loved Legos. There were so many Legos in the house," Adam said.

Owen also shared a deep bond with his mother.

"If I wasn't there sitting next to Megan, Owen was right there on Megan's side. But Owen was becoming a teenager and sometimes he'd be away, and Megan was like, 'He's growing up so much,'" Ghekiere said.

Owen's sister, Chloe Ireland, had a style of her own.

"Chloe was the apple of her mom's eye. You know, Megan adored her," Ghekiere said.

"Sometimes she'd wear the wrong dress for the wrong occasion. She'd wear a winter dress in summertime and then a summer dress in wintertime. She loved it," Ghekiere said.

Ghekiere remembered his wife, Megan, as a woman of faith and devotion to her children.

"We had a plan. We had the goal. A year later, we got engaged. Ten months after that, we got married," Ghekiere said.

"She loved her faith. She loved her music. She loved her children. There's nothing she wouldn't do for them" Ghekiere said.

Megan's parents, Barb and Dana Smith, had a home that was the heart of the family — a place Ghekiere said was always open.

"They were the kindest, most welcoming people ever. They loved family coming over. They had love for Owen and Chloe, but they also had love for Landon and Charlotte," Ghekiere said.

"That house was meant for family. It needs to be remembered as a place where family met and were loved and just to be themselves," Ghekiere said.

Megan's grandmother, Evelyn Smith, was still full of energy and life.

"Evelyn, for a 92-year-old woman, she was amazing. She had energy," Ghekiere said.

"She had her spot at the dinner table when she came over for family dinner, and there was always candy or something by her. She loved candy," Ghekiere said.

Watch previous Q2 coverage:

Eight lives, one blended family: Remembering the victims killed at Billings home

As the community rallies around the grieving families, Ghekiere and Jarussi Schneider said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

"It is overwhelmingly powerful. It's just--it's beautiful," Jarussi Schneider said.

"I am so appreciative of everyone. There's no words. I can list every word of thanks, gratitude, and you guys are amazing, and that still wouldn't be enough on my plate to thank everyone," Ghekiere said.

For Ghekiere and Jarussi Schneider, remembering the eight people they lost means honoring who they truly were.

"I want their names to be remembered. I want their lives to matter," Jarussi Schneider said.

A candlelight vigil is planned for 8 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Park, where family members will release balloons in different colors to represent each of the people who died in Sunday night's tragedy.

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