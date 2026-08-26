Sheriff identifies deceased suspect in Billings mass shooting

The suspect in Sunday's mass shooting at a Billings West End home was identified Wednesday as Alan Michael Smith, 44, who formerly lived at the residence.

Interim Yellowstone County Sheriff Kent O'Donnell released the name at a news conference in Billings but offered few other details. The Associated Press reported that Smith had previously lived at the home with his parents, Dana and Barbara Smith, but had been asked to leave.

He returned to the home Sunday and opened fire, killing all eight people at the home before killing himself in the backyard.

O'Donnell said the investigation is ongoing and hindered by the fact that no witnesses survived. Deputies are conducting interviews with other family members to get a clearer picture of the events, he said.

A motive remains under investigation, though authorities have an idea, O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell confirmed the identities of all the victims, who were all part of a blended family: Megan Ghekiere, four children, Landon Ghekiere, Charlotte Ghekiere, Chloe Ireland, Owen Ireland; Megan Ghekiere's parents, Barb and Dana Smith, and her grandmother, Evelyn Smith.

Dispatcher received a 911 call around 6 p.m. Sunday from the home at 315 White Star Circle (which family members said was placed by 12-year-old Charlotte Ghekiere) of a shooting. When responders arrived, they discovered the home was on fire, but, because of the gunfire inside, firefighters were unable to enter.

O'Donnell said no shots were fired at responders.

O'Donnell added that law enforcement had no prior contact with the suspect and had never been called to the home for a prior disturbance. He said investigators have not determined the cause of death for all victims, or whether all were shot. Weapons were recovered from the home.

The family of the victims is holding a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Park and is inviting the public.

O'Donnell noted the collective grief the community is feeling after an incident rarely seen in the state.

“This is a tragic loss. I keep using the word tragic this week, but I don’t think it’s enough. It’s worse," he said, adding, “We picture this happening in big cities, but not in Motnana, and certainly not Billings, Montana.”

Online memorial funds have been established to help with expenses and the difficult days ahead.

This GofundMe benefits Adam Ghekiere.

This GoFundMe benefits Erica Schneider, the biological mother of Landon and Charlotte.

This GoFundMe benefits the father of Owen and Chloe.

Related:

Sheriff: Multiple people dead following fire and shooting at Billings home

