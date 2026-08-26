Billings family to hold candlelight vigil at Veterans Park to honor victims

BILLINGS — Four days after a shooting and fire claimed the lives of eight members of a Billings family, loved ones are asking the community to come together Thursday night — not just to mourn, but to stand with one another.

A candlelight vigil is planned for 8 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Park, where family members will release balloons in different colors to represent each of the people who died in Sunday night's tragedy.

The family is hoping as many people as possible will attend.

After the violence and fire at a home on White Star Circle, the community has been left grappling with the loss of four children and four adults. Billings police confirmed Tuesday that eight victims died in the incident.

Family identified the victims as Megan Ghekiere, four children, Landon Ghekiere, Charlotte Ghekiere, Chloe Ireland, Owen Ireland; Megan Ghekiere's parents, Barb and Dana Smith, and her grandmother, Evelyn Smith.

Now, loved ones say coming together is one of the ways the community can begin to work through the grief.

It comes as the city continues to mourn a tragedy Billings Mayor Mike Nelson described as an unimaginable loss.

"Our community is heartbroken by the tragic loss of life resulting from the horrific events that occurred in Billings this weekend," Nelson said in a statement. He said the loss of so many lives — "especially the loss of children" — is being felt throughout the community.

Nelson also thanked law enforcement, firefighters, medical personnel and other first responders who have been working through the aftermath while investigators continue piecing together what happened.

He urged Billings residents to show patience, generosity and gentleness as the community begins to heal.

"Billings is a strong and caring community," Nelson said. "But this week we mourn."

The shooting and fire happened Sunday evening at a home on White Star Circle. Police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting shortly after 6 p.m. and arrived to find an active and rapidly developing scene. The home became fully engulfed in flames as officers were responding.

Authorities have described the incident as a family disturbance and said there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active.

For the family and a community struggling to comprehend the loss, Thursday night's vigil is a chance to pause — together.

The candlelight vigil begins at 8 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Park. The family is encouraging the community to attend and help honor the eight people whose lives were lost.

