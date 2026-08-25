BILLINGS- Loved ones are remembering eight members of a blended family who died Sunday night in a shooting and fire at a home on Billings’ West End.

Watch the victims' stories below:

Eight lives, one blended family: Remembering the victims killed at Billings home

Family identified the victims to MTN News Tuesday: Megan Ghekiere, four children, Landon Ghekiere, Charlotte Ghekiere, Chloe Ireland, Owen Ireland; Megan Ghekiere's parents, Barb and Dana Smith, and her grandmother, Evelyn Smith.

The tragedy unfolded around 6 p.m. at a home on White Star Circle. Police responding to a report of a shooting heard gunfire as they arrived. Within minutes, the home was engulfed in flames.

Authorities say the violence stemmed from a family disturbance and was not a random attack. Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside the home and later died.

Police have not yet released the names or ages of those killed.

Family members said they shared their identities, hoping to remember the people they loved — and help the community understand the lives behind the tragedy.

Remembering Landon and Charlotte

Landon, 15, was preparing to begin his sophomore year at Billings Senior High School and was looking forward to attending the Career Center.

Courtesy Landon Ghekiere.

He loved paddleboarding and helped start the wrestling program at Senior High. He was also looking forward to getting his driver’s license.

His family remembers him as someone who was always willing to lend a hand, whether helping a family member or a neighbor.

As a big brother, they say Landon was patient, protective and loving.

His younger sister, Charlotte, 12, was preparing to start seventh grade.

Courtesy Charlotte Ghekiere

Family members describe her as funny, precocious and adorable, with just the right amount of stubbornness. She had a “heart of gold,” they said, and had recently taken an interest in crocheting and golf.

But her family will also remember Charlotte for what she did that night.

They say she called 911 during the shooting, helping bring emergency responders to the home.

To her family, Charlotte was a hero.

A family built across generations

Landon and Charlotte were part of a blended family formed when their father, Adam Ghekiere, married Megan Ghekiere.

Courtesy Adam and Megan Ghekiere

That family stretched across generations, bringing together parents, grandparents and children.

Megan was at her parents’ home that night for a family dinner with her parents, Barb and Dana Smith, and her grandmother, Evelyn.

Evelyn, who was in her 90s, had been living at an assisted living facility in Billings and was known for her big smile and spirited personality. She loved candy, her family said.

Megan’s children from a previous marriage, Chloe, 7, and Owen, 13, were also there.

Megan worked at Intermountain Health and was active at Faith Chapel. She loved art and painting, and watching football with her husband, Adam.

Barb, in her 60s, was a retired teacher who loved quilting. She had an entire room in her home dedicated to fabric.

She loved to cook and host family dinners, and affectionately called Landon and Charlotte her “bonus grandchildren.”

Dana, in his 70s, was a retired Air Force veteran who later worked for Boeing.

He loved fishing, cars and spending time with his grandchildren — including his beloved Charger.

Remembering Chloe and Owen

Chloe and Owen Ireland were the biological children of Megan Ghekiere from a previous relationship.

Chloe was getting ready to enroll in second grade at Big Sky Elementary School.

She loved art and participating in programs at the YMCA. She also loved having Charlotte as her step-sister, her family said.

Courtesy Megan Ghekiere and children Chloe and Owen

Owen was preparing to start eighth grade at Ben Steele Middle School.

His family describes him as a “Lego maniac” who loved reading, Star Wars and was beginning to get involved in the Irish sport of hurling.

His father says Owen would do anything for his mother.

Helping the family

Now, loved ones are asking the community to rally around the family as they face the financial and emotional weight of the tragedy.

Courtesy GoFundMe for Ghekiere family

Online memorial funds have been established to help with expenses and the difficult days ahead.

This GofundMe benefits Adam Ghekiere.

This GoFundMe benefits Erica Schneider, the biological mother of Landon and Charlotte.

Adam, a first responder himself, spent his life helping others through difficult moments. Now, his family is asking the community to help carry them through theirs.

The family is also planning a candlelight vigil, welcome to all. Details will be announced when they are finalized.