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Hundreds attend funeral honoring victims of Billings West End mass shooting

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Vanessa Willardson/Q2
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BILLINGS— Hundreds honored victims of the Billings West End mass shooting and house fire with a funeral at Faith Chapel Friday evening, which was open to the public.

The funeral focused on the life of Megan Ghekiere and the lives of her children and stepchildren: Landon Ghekiere, Charlotte Ghekiere, Owen Ireland and Chloe Ireland. They were five of the eight victims shot and killed Aug. 23.

Watch moments from the service:

Hundreds attend funeral honoring victims of Billings West End mass shooting

Related: Eight lives, one blended family: Remembering the victims killed at Billings home

Speakers at the funeral included Megan’s husband, Adam Ghekiere; Megan’s long-time friend Kelsey Garland; Megan’s DivorceCare leader, Brian Huck; Faith Chapel Executive Pastor Brooks Rice; and Faith Chapel Senior Pastor Nate Poetzl.

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Senior Pastor Nate Poetzl hugs Adam Ghekiere

“We grieve with you, we pray for you, we’ll be there,” Poetzl said to the family during the service.

Related: In grief, Billings families call for memories of lost loved ones to stay alive

The shooting has left a devastating mark on the Billings community.

More than 1,000 people gathered at Veterans Park last Thursday to honor the victims of the shooting with a candlelight vigil. Community members have also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for surviving family members to cover funeral costs and other expenses.

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