BILLINGS– As Montanans prepare to gather around the Thanksgiving table, thousands of families across the state are struggling to afford groceries following changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN) estimates about 6,500 Montanans, including 2,500 children, have lost SNAP benefits since the passage of H.R. 1, or One Big Beautiful Bill Act, last year.

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Thousands of Montanans go without SNAP benefits as Congress weighs potential changes

Related: Billings SNAP recipients fear added red tape could reduce benefits

“Montana is an ag state, yet one in seven folks don't know where their next meal is coming from,” said Kaleigh Wagner, MFBN president and CEO.

The legislation introduced stricter work requirements for SNAP recipients, expanding the working-age requirement from 54 to 64.

Veterans are also no longer automatically exempt from certain work requirements, while unemployed parents now must have a child younger than 14 in their household to qualify for an exemption. Previously, that exemption applied to parents with children younger than 18.

Related: Billings food bank sees more need and donations as SNAP benefits remain uncertain

While the existing changes affect thousands in the state, Wagner said another financial challenge could be on the horizon.

States could be required to cover a portion of SNAP benefit costs based on their payment error rates. States with a payment error rate above 6% will take on 5% to 15% of the state’s SNAP benefit costs starting next October.

Wagner told MTN this could result in more SNAP benefit loss.

“For Montana, we're anticipating a cost share of between 5% and 10%. That would be a significant amount of money shifted to Montana's responsibility,” Wagner said. “We are asking Congress to give states the adequate time to improve payment accuracy without jeopardizing families access.”

Wagner emphasized that payment errors do not necessarily indicate fraud.

“A SNAP error rate, it is not the same thing as a fraud rate,” Wagner said. “Typically, a SNAP error rate is a simple, silly oversight in emails or an underpayment or overpayment in benefits. An error rate does not equal folks misusing the program.”

However, Congress could still make changes to SNAP regulations through the upcoming Farm Bill, potentially delaying the cost-sharing requirements.

Related: ‘Another uncertainty’: Montana ranchers wait for Congress to act on Farm Bill

The Farm Bill, which is typically renewed every five years, has not received a full renewal since 2018.

Wagner said the stakes extend beyond families who rely on food assistance, as SNAP also plays an important role in Montana's economy.

“SNAP doesn't just put food on Montana tables. It supports our local grocery stores, our agriculture producers, and jobs across the state,” Wagner said.