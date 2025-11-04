Billings food bank sees more need and donations as SNAP benefits remain uncertain

While the Trump administration announced Monday that it would partially fund SNAP benefits, the immediate need for food assistance continues in Billings.

"When the SNAP benefits run out, I can't afford it. It's really hard. So, I have to go to food banks and all that stuff," said Brad Kostenko of Billings, who relies on SNAP benefits.

SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the federal program that manages food stamps.

The impact is visible at Family Service, where crowds are growing. While many were there to claim Thanksgiving turkeys, some were also taking other food home.

"There's a lot more people here now because of the shutdown, people that don't have food stamps now. They have to go here to get food, and it's really hard to get food because so many people are coming that usually don't come here because they had food stamps or they had money to get all their stuff," Kostenko said.

Family Service in Billings says it's working hard to supply the community with food assistance.

"We expect to see an increase, but the community has been so giving. We've had multiple donations come in today, totaling over 1,000 pounds of food donations. We've got barrels all over the community," said Ryan Cremer, Family Service's executive director.

The organization reports that 30 different communities are doing food drives to support their efforts.

"About 30 different communities are doing food drives. So, the community is absolutely meeting the need, and we'll continue to do that for everyone who comes through," said Cremer.

People such as Simmy Audet have taken the initiative to make large donations possible by sourcing several small donations from her neighbors and congregation.

"Our church, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, is one church that wanted to donate. And then I just felt inspired to go around the neighborhood and also collect food out in Briarwood," Audet said.

Recipients hope food banks and community efforts can continue to help through the gap in SNAP.

"People need to help the poor people or elderly people who can't afford it or don't have a lot of money," said Kostenko.

