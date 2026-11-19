POMPEY’S PILLAR — Montana farmers and ranchers are waiting to see what Congress will do next after the Farm Bill expired Sept. 30.

The bill allocates funding to agricultural and food assistance programs, such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

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‘Another uncertainty’: Montana ranchers wait for Congress to act on Farm Bill

Congress has not passed a new Farm Bill since 2018, marking the longest waiting period for a new bill. The 2018 bill has been renewed three times: in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Related: Congress fails to pass new Farm Bill in 2023

Joe St. George, Scripps News chief Washington correspondent, said the makeup of Congress has contributed to the difficulty of passing a new bill.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, but major legislation generally needs 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

“Even though Republicans have been in charge of the House, the Senate and the White House for almost two years now, they haven't been in charge in the Senate by a 60-vote threshold,” said St. George. “That means they still need Democrats. They still need to get over that hump.”

Lawmakers will need to agree on a new Farm Bill by the end of the year, or it will extend into the next legislative session.

The political dynamics are changing next year as Democrats prepare to take control of both houses of Congress.

“I'm not convinced the impetus is there to get this over the finish line before the new Congress takes over,” said St. George. “If you're a Democrat, you're about to be in charge. It's not much incentive for you to work with Republicans right now.”

For Pompey’s Pillar rancher Trent Stoltz, the Farm Bill provides tangible benefits on his operation.

“Whether it's digging pipeline, whether it's water tanks, whether it's storage tanks, pumps, stuff like that,” Stoltz said.

Stoltz recently used funding provided through Farm Bill program NRCS for pivots and a new water storage tank.

“A big 10,000-gallon tank up there for water storage,” Stoltz said. “That's what they're helping us do, is develop better drinking water for the cattle.”

Vanessa Willardson/MTN

With the Farm Bill expired, Stoltz said producers are hopeful the next bill will alleviate high costs of fertilizer, equipment and fuel.

Related: Montana farmers face uncertainty amid dry winter and high input prices

“I think the farmers are relying more on the Farm Bill and more on one-time funding from the government simply because the cost of inputs just keeps rising and rising,” Stoltz said. “We need a Farm Bill, but we want a good Farm Bill... I think they need to solve some of these things that are really punching farmers and ranchers in the gut.”

Stoltz hopes the next bill will enforce Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (MCOOL) for products such as beef.

“We don't want it on there because we're afraid of competition. We want it on there because we think we have a better product. And the American people will pick that product,” said Stoltz.

Related: Wyoming ranchers concerned about Argentinian beef imports

Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer told MTN the new Congress could provide an opportunity to repeal tariffs affecting agriculture.

“I believe the new Congress will have the backbone to do that,” he said. “It's not that I believe all tariffs are bad. It's just these across-the-board tariffs, the retaliatory tariffs. Just because a playground bully is mad at another person, is not good for our economy. It's not good for our families.”

Schweitzer hopes Congress will also use the new Farm Bill as an opportunity to increase SNAP funding.

“The Farm Bill generally provides funding to purchase the food for these nutritional programs and to help with the distribution of that food for these nutritional programs,” said Schweitzer. “They don't have the funding in the farm bill to cover the cost of these nutritional programs. And so that is a critical missing link in the current farm bill.”