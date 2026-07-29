Teen charged with negligent homicide in shooting death of Billings 14-year-old

A Billings teen was charged Tuesday in Yellowstone County District Court with negligent homicide in connection with the shooting death of another teen earlier this month on the 800 block of Howard Avenue.

The 15-year-old was also charged with a second count of possession of a stolen weapon, a .38 caliber Taurus Revolver, according to charging documents. He was 14 years old when the shooting occurred.

MTN is not identifying the teen because he was charged in youth court. He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday, July 30.

The teen was accused in the death of 14-year-old Monico Osgood.

Prosecutors alleged in charging documents that the teen killed Osgood with a single shot in the chest but provided few other details of what led up to the encounter. Osgood died in a Billings hospital.

Related:

Teen killed in shooting at Billings home identified

Teen arrested in connection with shooting death of 14-year-old at Billings home