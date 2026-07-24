Teen arrested in connection with shooting death of 14-year-old at Billings home

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting death of another teen in Billings this week, according to police.

The teen was booked into Youth Services on suspicion of negligent homicide, according to a news release from Billings police Sgt. Jeff Stovall. It was not immediately clear if he has been formally charged by prosecutors or when he will appear in court.

The victim, also a 14-year-old boy, was found dead at a residence on the 800 block of Howard Avenue.

Police initially said they were investigating whether the shooting was unintentional, but Stovall confirmed in the news release that the investigation had shifted to a suspected homicide.

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