Teen killed in shooting at Billings home identified

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the 14-year-old Billings boy shot and killed inside a mid-town residence as Monico Osgood.

Authorities say Osgood was shot in the chest around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Howard Avenue, a few blocks north of Central Park. He died in a Billings hospital.

Billings police have made no arrests, nor released any information about who shot Osgood. Police are continuing to investigate.

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