Teen arraigned in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Monico Osgood in Billings

BILLINGS — A 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old Monico Osgood in Billings appeared before a judge via camera Thursday.

Watch the video below:

Teen appears in court in connection with fatal shooting of 14-year-old Monico Osgood in Billings

The teen pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide and possession of a stolen firearm, responding "not true" when the judge asked him about the charges.

Yellowstone County Senior Deputy Attorney Benjamin Langford asked the court for a $100,000 bond and requested the teen be placed under house arrest at his mother's home.

The 15-year-old is accused of shooting Osgood with a stolen weapon, acting in a reckless and negligent manner and discharging a single shot that struck and caused the death of Osgood.

A hearing to determine whether the teen will be charged as an adult is set for Aug. 13.

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