No felony charges filed in Billings Senior stabbing as case moves to city attorney's office

BILLINGS — The case involving a January stabbing at Billings Senior High School has been transferred to the Billings city attorney’s office for an independent review after a nine-month investigation, with no felony charges to be brought by the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office.

City Attorney Gina Dahl confirmed the transfer to MTN, saying in an email that her office is reviewing the matter independently.

“Our office is currently conducting its independent review of the matter,” Dahl said. “We take our prosecutorial responsibilities seriously and are committed to ensuring that any determination is made thoughtfully, fairly, and in accordance with our legal and ethical obligations.”

Related: After months of questions, prosecutors near decision in Billings Senior stabbing case

The stabbing occurred Jan. 13, 2026, after school and involved a teacher and a student, according to Billings Public Schools Superintendent Erwin Garcia. The school district reported the incident to police and cooperated with investigators. In an initial statement, the district said a teacher had been stabbed, a statement that was never corroborated by police.

The stabbing took place after school hours while a wrestling meet was taking place. The incident happened on the third floor and forced the school to evacuate during the meet.

Watch previous Q2 coverage:

County attorney: Charging decision in Billings Senior stabbing 'weeks' away

In a statement to media outlets, Garcia expressed frustration that no felony charges would be brought, saying the incident had been painful for the community, particularly teachers and students.

“The absence of formal felony charges does not ease the pain or provide the clear resolution our community needs,” Garcia said.

Garcia said the district will conduct its own investigation now that law enforcement’s work is complete. The district plans to seek access to additional information, including criminal justice records, through the court.

The student involved has met graduation requirements and is no longer enrolled in the district, Garcia said. The teacher was placed on paid administrative leave when the incident was reported and remains on leave.

"Throughout this time, I saw teachers and students in tears while our counselors and Crisis Team supported them in the aftermath of this event," Garcia wrote. "At Senior High, we have reduced the number of accessible entrances during the school day and provided access cards to police officers for quick response during critical incidents. We have enhanced our radio communication systems and also applied for grants to improve visual notification systems."

City attorneys generally prosecute municipal ordinance violations and state-law misdemeanors within city limits, while county attorneys handle felony and misdemeanor cases under state law. The city attorney’s review will determine what action, if any, may follow.

Read Garcia's full statement below:

"I learned today through a media outlet that the Billings Police Department and the County Attorney’s Office completed their nine-month investigation into an after-school stabbing incident at Senior High on January 13, 2026, involving a teacher and a student. Like many in our community, I am frustrated to learn that no felony criminal charges will be brought as a result of this incident. This case has been painful for our community and especially for our teachers and students. I recognize that the absence of formal felony charges does not ease the pain or provide the clear resolution our community needs.

The school district reported the incident to police immediately. The school district also cooperated fully with investigators and the County Attorney’s Office while respecting the privacy of the parties involved. Throughout this time, I saw teachers and students in tears while our counselors and Crisis Team supported them in the aftermath of this event.

At Senior High, we have reduced the number of accessible entrances during the school day and provided access cards to police officers for quick response during critical incidents. We have enhanced our radio communication systems and also applied for grants to improve visual notification systems.

The student has met graduation requirements and is no longer a student in the school district. The teacher was placed on paid administrative leave when the report was made, as required by Montana law, and remains on leave.

Now that law enforcement’s work is complete, and no felony charges may be brought by the County Attorney’s Office, the school district will complete its own investigation using any information the school district can gain access to, including requesting criminal justice information. We will ask the court to grant that access as quickly as possible.

I respect the work law enforcement and the County Attorney’s Office have done. In the days ahead, our priority will be the teachers, staff, and students who have carried the weight of this event."

Related:

Witnesses recount 'scary' scene inside Billings Senior after stabbing

Billings police finish investigation into Senior High stabbing, forward documents to prosecutors

Teacher, student suffer stab wounds during altercation at Billings Senior High School