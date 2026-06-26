Billings police finish investigation into Senior High stabbing, forward documents to prosecutors

Billings police handed over investigative documents in the Billings Senior High stabbing case to the Yellowstone County Attorney's Office on Thursday, nearly five months after a student and a teacher were wounded.

Police confirmed the electronic document transfer Thursday but said they would not be able to comment on the case until after a trial, if there is a trial.

Watch Senior High School stabbing update here:

Yellowstone County attorney receives documents in Billings Senior High stabbing case

Since the stabbing, there have been no arrests and very little public information about what happened.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said last month in an interview that a lack of evidence complicated the investigation.

"The evidence that we usually end up finding, videos, eyewitnesses have not been there," St. John said.

MTN News reached out to an expert from outside Montana with experience in similar cases but with no direct connection to the Billings case.

George Brauchler, district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District, in Colorado has handled more school violence cases than perhaps any DA in the country.

He has handled multiple high-profile school-violence cases, including Columbine High School in 1999, Arapahoe High School in 2013, Mountain Vista High School in 2015 and the STEM school shooting in 2019.

He said the timeline in the Billings case stands out.

"I'd say it's a long time for a case like this," Brauchler said. "We've never had to wait that long in our circumstances."

Brauchler said he understands why investigators may have taken their time before handing the case to prosecutors.

"But without knowing the details of what the law enforcement agency is dealing with, I appreciate their interest in wanting to get it right or as right as they can before they pull the trigger on charging and putting this thing into court," Brauchler said.

He also cautioned against rushing the process.

"Once allegations are made, it's really hard to put that toothpaste back into the tube," Brauchler said.

Brauchler noted that public expectations around criminal cases are often shaped by television.

"Most of the public is affected by what they see on television," said Brauchler. "And in those crime shows, it doesn't take them forever to solve the case. It happens, and they're in court by the break."

He said reality is different but added that now that documents are in prosecutors' hands, the next move could come quickly.

"My guess is the prosecutors have said, 'Don't bring us anything until you get this. Don't bring us anything until you get that,'" Brauchler said. "Because what they'd like to do is to be in a position to say we have it. We already have an idea of what we want to do, and then they move forward."

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito's office declined to answer a list of questions from MTN News, stating the case is under review.

Related:

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'They're concerned': Billings Senior preparing for nervous students and staff after stabbing

Teacher, student suffer stab wounds during altercation at Billings Senior High School

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