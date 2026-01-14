Teacher, student suffer stab wounds during altercation at Billings Senior High School

Update 7:35 p.m.

A Billings Senior High School teacher who was stabbed in an altercation with a student is in "stable" condition and receiving care, Superintendent Erwin Garcia said in a letter posted on social media.

Garcia wrote that the teacher was attacked by the student, who also suffered stab wounds and was taken to a hospital.

Classes and extracurricular activities at Senior will be canceled Wednesday. When school reopens Thursday, a crisis support team and counselors will be available all days.

Here's the full letter:

Dear Billings Public Schools Community,

We are writing to provide an update regarding an incident that occurred at Senior High School this afternoon, January 13th. At approximately 4:23 PM, after regular school hours, a teacher was attacked and sustained stab wounds.

School staff immediately notified 911 and placed the building into a lockdown. We are relieved to report that the teacher is currently in stable condition and receiving medical care. Law enforcement has confirmed that all parties involved have been accounted for and there is no ongoing threat to the public. As this is an active criminal investigation, the District is working closely with the Billings Police Department.

All classes and extracurricular activities at Senior High School are canceled for Wednesday, January 14th. When students and staff return to the building on Thursday, we will have a crisis support team and counselors available all day to help our school community process this news. Out of respect for the privacy of our staff member and the integrity of the police investigation, we are unable to share further details at this time.

Our thoughts are with our colleague and their family during this difficult time. Thank you for your continued support and for keeping our Senior High community in your thoughts.

Sincerely,

Erwin Garcia, Superintendent

Update: Classes and events at Billings Senior have been canceled Wednesday, according to school district officials.

Senior will follow its regular finals schedule Thursday and Friday.

(original report) A large number of Billings police vehicles responded to Billings Senior High School Tuesday night following a report of a stabbing involving a teacher and a student.

The stabbing took place on the third floor of the building following an altercation between the teacher and female student, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said.

The teacher suffered a "non-life-threatening" stab wound, according to St. John. Police at the scene said the student was also stabbed. The teacher and student were both taken to the hospital for treatment, he said.

About eight vehicles are in front of the school as of around 5:20 p.m., with several streets blocked off in and around the school.

The school was temporarily on lockdown, and students are in the gym.

Two events, a concert and a wresting match, were taking place at the gym, bringing a large number of people to the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

https://www.ktvq.com/news/crime-watch/police-teacher-stabbed-during-altercation-with-student-at-billings-senior-high-school