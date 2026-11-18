BILLINGS — The investigation into the stabbing at Billings Senior High School is now with the Montana Attorney General's Office.

Watch the video below:

Montana Attorney General's Office conducting independent review of Billings Senior High stabbing case

Billings City Attorney Gina Dahl told MTN on Wednesday she was asked to hold off on the city's review of the case on Oct. 30 because Attorney General Austin Knudsen's office was going to conduct an independent review of the matter.

The stabbing occurred on Jan. 13 of this year, with a teacher and student both suffering wounds. The incident happened after school hours on the third floor of the building while a packed crowd was in the gym for a dual wrestling meet. The school was evacuated.

After a nine-month investigation, no felony criminal charges were brought forth by the Yellowstone County Attorney's Office. The case was then turned over to the Billings City Attorney's office.

That decision by former County Attorney Scott Twito, who resigned last month to become Montana U.S. attorney, frustrated teachers, district administrators, students and parents, who said they were worried about safety in the schools. Some demonstrated outside the school after the charging decision was made public.

Previous Q2 coverage:

'Frustrating:' Family, district react to lack of felony charges in Senior High stabbing case

Dahl said she doesn't know why the Attorney General's Office is stepping in and hasn't heard anything more from the office on the status of the review.

We reached out to Attorney General Austin Knudsen's office who responded in an email that the office is currently reviewing the case.

Related:

No felony charges filed in Billings Senior stabbing as case moves to city attorney's office

Senior High teachers, students picket after stabbing case referred to Billings city attorney

'Frustrating:' Family, district react to lack of felony charges in Senior High stabbing case