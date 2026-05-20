Wednesday Headlines: Mayor resigns, Primary elections, Junk food

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, May 20

Laurel mayor resigns in face of recall election

Laurel mayor resigns due to health issues, amid recall effort

LAUREL - Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner resigned Tuesday morning, citing health challenges — just one day before a recall election deadline tied to controversy over a proposed state mental health facility.

Council Member Tom Canape will serve as interim mayor while the city schedules a September election.

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Trump-backed candidates roll through Republican primaries

Trump-backed candidates roll through Republican primaries

President Trump's endorsed candidates are winning Republican primaries across the country, reshaping Congress.

In Kentucky, a seven-term Republican congressman was defeated by a Trump-backed candidate. Similar results played out in Georgia and Texas, where the Lone Star State's secretary of state was beaten by Trump-endorsed Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones.

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Montana will ban certain sugary foods from SNAP benefits

Montana will ban certain sugary foods from SNAP benefits

HELENA - Montana is now one of the latest states to restrict what residents can buy with food stamp dollars.

The federal government approved Montana's request to ban SNAP recipients from purchasing soda, candy, and high-sugar processed foods with food stamps.

The new rules take effect later this year, joining 22 other states with similar restrictions.

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Q2 WEATHER

Tuesday evening Forecast May 19, 2026

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