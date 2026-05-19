Laurel mayor resigns in face of recall election

LAUREL - Citing ongoing "health challenges," Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner announced in a letter to the city council and community on Tuesday morning that he is resigning from office.

Waggoner's resignation comes just one day before the deadline for a recall election to be set in the fall.

Waggoner came under fire from some in the community for his support of a state plan to build a forensic mental health facility in the community.

He argued in a recent 5-page letter to the community that exposing the state’s plans to residents early on would have posed a legal risk for the city.

“We had no way of knowing what the residents would want, and we could not even ask due to the risk of legal action in case of a negative vote,” he said in the recent letter.

Waggoner was in his second term as the city's mayor after winning a close election last November.

Waggoner said in the letter his resignation will be effective on Friday, May 22, at 5 p.m. He confirmed on Tuesday that he has been fighting cancer.

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Read the full resignation letter here:

Dear City Council and Community Members,

After much prayer, reflection, and discussion with my family and medical providers, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position as Mayor of the City of Laurel, effective Friday, May 22, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

This decision is based solely on my ongoing health challenges and the need to focus my time, energy, and attention on my treatment, recovery, and personal well-being. This was not a decision made lightly.

I want to make it very clear that this decision is not a result of the recall effort, political pressure, criticism, or outside influence. Public service naturally comes with differing opinions and challenges, and I have always understood and accepted that as part of leadership. My resignation is strictly a health-related decision and one I feel is necessary for both myself and my family at this time.

I remain grateful to those who supported the vision of moving Laurel forward. I also appreciate the many city employees, volunteers, community members, and council members who work hard every day to serve this community.

Laurel is a strong community filled with good people, and it is my sincere hope that the city can move forward with unity, respect, and a shared commitment to doing what is best for its citizens.

Sincerely,

David Waggoner

Mayor, City of Laurel

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