Petition to recall Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner submitted to county elections office

A petition to recall Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner was turned in to the Yellowstone County Election Office Friday.

Recall supporters turned in 879 signatures, and they only needed 840 for the petition to be valid.

Residents in Laurel started the recall after they said the mayor worked to bring a state forensic mental health facility to Laurel without first seeking public input.

Now the Yellowstone County Elections Office must validate each signature, ensuring all are registered voters who live within Laurel city limits. If the recall is validated, an election will be held to remove Waggoner from office as soon as September or October.

“We just want new leadership, new transparent leadership with somebody that... is going to represent Laurel like Laurel deserves. Treat Laurel and city employees like they’re supposed to be treated and treat our City Council like they’re supposed to be treated,” said Laurel resident Jennifer Lorenz, who submitted the recall petition.

Waggoner has said regardless of the recall petition, he won't step down and welcomes the election where all the voices of Laurel residents will be heard.

Waggoner won his second four-year term in November, defeating City Council President Heidi Sparks, 660 votes to 625 votes.

Related:

County officials approve recall petition targeting Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner's removal

Laurel residents file petition to recall mayor

Laurel mayor breaks silence on forensic mental health facility, recall petition