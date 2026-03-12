County officials approve recall petition targeting Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner's removal

LAUREL — Yellowstone County officials have approved a petition to remove Laurel Mayor Dave Waggoner from office, setting the stage for a potential recall election.

Last Tuesday, members of the Laurel C.A.R.E.D. group filed the recall petition, alleging the mayor acted beyond his authority when he bypassed the city council and worked directly with the state to find a location for a proposed forensic mental health facility.

Petitioners now have 90 days to collect 840 signatures. If they succeed, the mayor could be removed from office the same day the signature threshold is met.

Laurel City Council President Tom Canapy would step in as mayor if Waggoner is removed. City council members would then have 30 days to appoint someone to fill the position, who would hold the role until elections in November.

