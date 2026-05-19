Montana will ban certain sugary foods from SNAP benefits

HELENA — The state of Montana has gotten approval from the federal government to stop people who are receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits from using that money to buy soda or certain high-sugar processed foods.

“The people that rely on food stamps are now going to get higher-nutrition food,” Gianforte told MTN Tuesday. “What that means is, there's a direct correlation between high-sugar-content foods and cardiovascular disease and obesity, so these people on food stamps are going to be healthier.”

(WATCH: Montana to ban certain sugary foods from SNAP benefits)

Montana to ban certain sugary foods from SNAP benefits

In March, Gianforte’s administration announced it was asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a waiver to allow the state to restrict SNAP from being used on high-sugar beverages, candy and packaged desserts. On Tuesday, the department approved the request.

The waiver exempts milk, pure fruit juice, protein bars and some other items from the restrictions. Items such as milk, 100 percent fruit juice, and medical electrolytes are allowable purchases to ensure SNAP to support recipient health while focusing on nutrient-dense food options. The state says the changes will be implemented later this year, but do not have a specific date.

“We tried to draw pretty bright lines, and DPHHS is doing a great job of getting the information out to the retailers to know what's included and what's not included,” said Gianforte.

Montana joins 22 other states across the country now implementing this type of restriction. State leaders argue these products contribute to obesity, diabetes and other health issues – and therefore to higher costs for Medicaid and for the public health system in general.

Opponents of these restrictions have said they stigmatize low-income families, and that SNAP recipients may be buying these foods not out of choice but because they’re less expensive or easier to get in the areas where they live.

“Montanans can buy any food products they want; we just don't think taxpayer dollars should be used for energy drinks, candy and prepared desserts,” Gianforte said.

During last year’s Montana legislative session, lawmakers considered two bills that would have directed the administration to seek this type of waiver. One, Senate Bill 354 from Sen. Daniel Zolnikov, R-Billings, passed through the Senate but died in the House.

