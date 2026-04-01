Wednesday Headlines: Bounty hunters, Ducks shot, Moon shot

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, April 1

State investigates Billings bail bond company after unlicensed agents involved in fatal shooting

State investigates Billings bail bond company after unlicensed agents involved in fatal shooting

BILLINGS - A deadly shooting in Missoula involving four Billings bounty hunters is raising questions about their qualifications.

Two of the bounty hunters held temporary licenses, meaning their training was not complete, while the other two were completely unlicensed.

The State Auditor's Office was already investigating the Billings office for using unlicensed bondsmen at the time of the shooting.

The Commissioner of Securities and Insurance has suspended their licenses and launched an investigation.

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Montana wildlife officials offer reward after blow darts found in ducks

Montana wildlife officials offer reward after blow darts found in ducks

BILLINGS - Wildlife officials are offering a $1,000 reward for information after multiple ducks were found shot with blow darts in Billings city parks.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks stated that shooting ducks with blow darts is illegal, especially out of season and within city limits.

A similar case involving a mule deer fawn is also under investigation in Roundup, though officials do not believe the incidents are connected.

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Artemis II to take 4 astronauts farther from Earth than ever before

Artemis II to take 4 astronauts farther from Earth than ever before

NASA's Artemis II mission could launch tonight, marking humanity's return to lunar space after more than 50 years.

Four astronauts will fly around the moon on a 10-day mission, traveling farther from Earth than any human before.

The crew will slingshot behind the moon before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, paving the way for future lunar landings and deep space exploration.

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Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Robust weather system could bring heavy snow

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