BILLINGS — The four Billings bondsmen involved in a fatal shooting in Missoula earlier this month were not fully licensed, fueling further investigation into the bonding company by the state.

According to court documents, Brandon Wakefield, Austin Mistretta, Jorrell Nagel and Ryan Smith all came to Missoula from Billings to apprehend Tennessee man Joshua Wykle before the situation turned violent, and Wykle was shot and killed at the scene of a Missoula Town Pump.

Click here to learn about the requirements for licensing:

State investigates Billings bail bond company after unlicensed agents involved in fatal shooting

Wakefield has been charged with deliberate homicide, while Mistretta is charged with attempted assault with a weapon. Both of the men were only temporarily licensed, meaning that not all of their training was complete. Nagel and Smith were not licensed at all and have not been charged criminally.

David Sanders, chief of staff for the Montana state auditor's office, oversees the bail bond program in the state. Sanders said it was a concerning incident in many ways.

"Our office immediately suspended those licenses after that, and we immediately launched an investigation," Sanders said. "Normally, like someone who would be a trainee on a temporary license would go with someone who was fully licensed."

The entire group was based out of the Mr. Bail Inc. office in Billings, which is a nationwide organization with offices in 19 total states. Attorney General Austin Knudsen has asked that the business stop operating in Montana, though when contacted by MTN on the phone Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Bail Inc. said they could not comment.

Sanders said the state auditor's office was already investigating the Billings office for using unlicensed bondsmen on three separate occasions at the time of the shooting.

"So, we're going to investigate all of that and then come up with some action so that... something like this doesn't happen again," Sanders said.

The incident highlights the importance of bail bondsmen training, which is now required under a bill passed by Montana lawmakers in 2023.

"People want bail bondsmen to be trained, particularly if they’re going out and they’re recovery agents," Sanders said.

Jennifer Winschell, an instructor with the Washington-based company Boot Camp for Bounty Hunters, is training future bondsmen in Billings this week.

"At the end of the day, we have to treat everyone with respect and dignity," Winschell said. "Our goal isn’t to hurt them. Our goal is to control them, control the environment, get them in the handcuffs, get them in the car, and get them before the judge."

The hands-on training includes out-of-vehicle arrests, target practice, and an extensive written exam to prepare agents for real-life scenarios. Winschell focuses primarily on the physical aspects of training by also emphasizing the rules of engagement.

"We can’t just run around and kick in people’s doors, throw everybody on the ground put them in handcuffs and then say where’s my person?" Winschell said.

Winschell said the incident in Missoula hits close to home, as all four men involved were scheduled to take her course, but the date of the class was after the incident.

"I wish we could have trained them before we had that recovery. I just wish we could’ve trained them sooner," Winschell said.

Related:

Billings bail bond company was under investigation before fatal Missoula shooting

Police: Billings fugitive shot and killed by bail bondsmen in Missoula