2 Billings bail bondsmen charged in connection with Missoula fatal shooting

MISSOULA — Authorities have charged the two Billings bail bondsmen arrested in connection the shooting death of a Billings fugitive in Missoula last week.

Brandon Tyler Wakefield was charged with deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon and is being held in Missoula County Detention Center. His first court hearing has not been scheduled.

Austin Michael Mistretta is facing an assault with a weapon charge. He was released from jail on bond, and his first court appearance is scheduled for March 16.

On March 4, police responded to the a report of a shooting at a Town Pump gas station on Reserve Street in Missoula. Four bail bondsmen were involved in trying to secure the fugitive, and two were involved in the shooting, according to police.

The victim was not identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Reporting by Emily Brown, MTN News