BILLINGS— Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information regarding blow darts found in ducks in the Billings area.

Dani Theis with Montana FWP said Tuesday that the office has received multiple calls reporting the issue over the past year, specifically in Billings areas such as Shiloh Conservation Area and Rose Park.

Watch the report:

Montana wildlife officials offer reward after blow darts found in ducks

Shooting ducks with blow darts is illegal and shooting them in town and off-season is illegal as well.

“Taking migratory birds, ducks included, these mallards, outside of those seasons really puts their populations at risk,” she said.

The blow darts have not immediately killed the ducks, but Theis said it’s likely painful.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Dani Theis

“It can't be good for its quality of life,” she added.

Wildlife officials are also seeking information on a baby fawn deer killed by a blow dart in Roundup on March 23. That incident took place on the 100 block of Fifth Street West.

Theis recommends those with information report it to tipmont.mt.gov.