Tuesday Headlines: Iran blockade, Data centers, Library board

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, April 14

Trump says Iran wants to make a deal 'very badly'

Trump says Iran wants to make a deal 'very badly'

President Trump said Iran wants to make a deal as the U.S. military blockade of Iranian shipping continues.

"Very badly," Trump said.

The pressure campaign comes with just eight days left on the current ceasefire. Trump warned of consequences for Iran if no agreement is reached by then.

"Won't be pleasant," Trump said.

Montana PSC commissioner tours state to talk about electricity rates and data centers

Montana PSC commissioner tours state to talk about electricity rates and data centers

BILLINGS - A proposed data center in Broadview is sparking controversy over rising power bills and community impact.

Public Service Commissioner Brad Molnar is taking his concerns directly to local leaders, asking for support to challenge a major utility merger.

Billings City Council members said they share concerns about the project's effects on electricity rates and the environment.

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'Not qualified': Residents speak out about sole applicant for Billings Public Library board

'Not qualified': Residents speak out about sole applicant for Billings Public Library board

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County commissioners will meet in just a few hours to decide on a new Billings Public Library board member.

The lone applicant wants to remove specific materials from library shelves.

"Sexual agendas and filth," the applicant said.

Critics said that conflicts with the library's commitment to intellectual freedom. Supporters said board members should be allowed to voice their beliefs.

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Q2 WEATHER

Forecast for Billings Monday evening Apr 13, 2026

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