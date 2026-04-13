BILLINGS — Yellowstone County commissioners will decide Tuesday morning whether to approve the sole applicant for an open seat on the Billings Public Library board.

Amanda Scheidler is the person up for appointment, though in her application she shared some of her beliefs about banning books, which is sparking debate this week over censorship and library values.

Click here to learn more:

'Not qualified': Residents speak out about sole applicant for Billings Public Library board

On her application, Scheidler wrote that libraries are places where "sexual agendas and filth are being shoved into children's minds and hearts. I want to see an end to that, and help make libraries a safe haven again."

That statement struck a chord with the Billings Reads Banned Book Club members like Madeline Rutherford.

"It was just shock at the answers on her application," Rutherford said Monday afternoon. "Very concerning right out of the gate."

Rutherford said that she fears if Scheidler is appointed by the commissioners on Tuesday that it could lead to the banning of books, which she believes should be a decision made by the parents.

"Coming in and trying to censor for everyone's children is fundamentally against the ideas of libraries," Rutherford said. "Someone with her beliefs can apply, but I don't think they should directly outline their lack of support for libraries," Rutherford said.

Scheidler declined an MTN News request for an interview Monday due to health reasons. She instead referred questions to Pam Purinton, the chair of the Yellowstone County Republicans. Purinton is advocating for Scheidler, arguing that board members should be allowed to voice their beliefs.

"I was surprised at the amount of pushback," Purinton said. "Anyone is free to apply for these boards and commissions when they open up."

Purinton added that Scheidler was the only applicant for the position and said that open dialogue with differing opinions is a good thing.

"That's how you make stuff happen is through opposing conversation, and then you come to some sort of agreement in the end," Purinton said.

Purinton, a former Billings City Council member, said it is common for board seats to only have one applicant, which is disappointing.

"I wish more people would apply for these boards and commissions," Purinton said.

If approved on Tuesday, Scheidler will take over one of the three county seats for the next five years. The other six board members are city-appointed for three-year terms.

Even with Scheidler being the only option, Rutherford said the review process was done too quickly.

"They reviewed her name, what position she applied for and there was no further discussion," Rutherford said.

Commissioners could reject the appointment and reopen applications for 30 days, which is what Rutherford prefers to happen.

"With only one application, it's easy for this to slip by and for her to get that position but she is not qualified for the position based on her own words," Rutherford said.