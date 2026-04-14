A proposed Broadview data center has sparked big questions from rising power bills to changing the face of the community.

Now PSC Commissioner Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, has taken his concerns on the road, starting with the Billings City Council on Monday night.

Watch PSC Billings City Council story here:

Montana PSC commissioner tours state to talk about electricity rates and data centers

Billings residents Giovanni and Perla Scerra have concerns about data centers in Yellowstone County and the effects on Billings.

“We want to know what kind of impact will it have from the environment perspective,” Giovanni said. “From the cost, who's going to pay for this?”

Scerra says neither the Public Service Commission nor the Department of Environmental Quality have given enough answers.

“Data center that is used for AI can use millions of gallons of water per day,” Giovanni said.

The Scerras emailed the city council with questions, including: What is your position on this issue?

“I know that data centers can be very impactful in terms of sound pollution,” said Councilmember Amy Aguirre, city of Billings. “And obviously, all of the water it consumes.”

Aguirre says there could be an impact on wildlife.

She and the Scerras also worry about electricity rates.

“This is a decision about who gets the rate-based power,” Molnar said about the effects of the Northwestern Black Hills merger on electricity rates.

Molnar believes that could cost taxpayers in the long run.

He says the acquisition of Puget Sound Energy's share of Colstrip plants 3 and 4 should help Montana ratepayers.

But Molnar is unsure that will happen.

“It's the lowest cost energy in the nation,” Molnar said. “Does that electricity serve the people of Montana that's called rate-based, or does it go to a data center?”

And he and PSC Commissioner Randy Pinocci plan on making presentations at other council and commission meetings, asking for support to ask FERC to reexamine the proposed merger.

“Thank you, Commissioner Molnar,” said Councilman Tony O’Donnell, who is a former PSC commissioner. “There's a lot at stake. Thank you for your diligence.”

Mayor Mike Nelson told Q2 on the phone that he is also concerned about the effects on electricity rates.

And Aguirre says much of the council has the same opinion on rates and data centers.

“I believe there are at least half of the council would also be in that lane too,” Aguirre said.

Molnar is scheduled to speak with Yellowstone County Commissioners at their discussion meeting on Thursday.

Commissioner Mark Morse, R-Yellowstone County, says he will comment after hearing what Molnar has to say.

In the past, Northwestern Energy has stated to Q2 that the expanded Colstrip plant ownership safeguards Montana's energy future, supports economic growth, and ensures consumer protection.

“There are serious questions and it requires a debate,” Giovanni said.