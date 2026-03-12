Thursday Headlines: Storm warnings, Crime report, Wind turbines

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, March 12
Strong winds blow in a winter storm
BILLINGS - Strong winds are picking up across the region, already impacting travel along Interstate 90 from Big Timber to Livingston.
A portion of the interstate in Park County is closed, with traffic diverting through town.
The wind is a precursor to heavier weather, with winter storm watches and warnings of heavy snow expected well into the weekend.
Billings police reveal top crime concerns from 2025 annual report
BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department has released its 2025 annual report, and officers say the top concerns are hard to ignore.
Domestic violence arrests saw a 200% increase from last year. Street crime led to nearly 500 arrests downtown.
Gang activity is on the rise. And there were more than 2,600 traffic collisions, 1 in 4 causing injury.
Dawson County voters to decide on 250-foot height limit for structures amid windmill debate
GLENDIVE - Voters in Dawson County will have a say this June on how tall wind turbines can be built in their area.
Residents successfully petitioned to put the issue on the ballot after commissioners approved regulations allowing structures up to 650 feet high.
The measure on the June ballot would cap that height at 250 feet.
