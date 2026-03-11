BILLINGS — The Billings Police Department released its 2025 annual crime report this week, and officers say they are working around the clock to address the city's most pressing public safety concerns — including a sharp rise in domestic violence arrests, emerging gang activity and downtown street crime.

"We saw significant reductions in all types of crime that affect people's daily lives," Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said at a news conference Wednesday.

Watch Billings Police Chief Rich St. John talk about the annual report:

Billings police reveal top crime concerns from 2025 annual report

Domestic violence tops the department's list. According to the report, there was a 200% increase from 2024 in reasonable apprehension arrests — a trend officials say is being driven by victims coming forward sooner.

"Our victims are reporting earlier, and our officers are intervening sooner. This speaks very highly for the work that's being done by the Northern Lights Justice Center, where it is the one-stop shopping for our domestic-violence victims," St. John said.

Click here to read the full report.

Downtown street crime is also a major focus. Last year, 499 arrests were made throughout town, and St. John said the enforcement effort is helping residents feel more comfortable in the community, including downtown.

"We get on very quickly, don't let, you know, camps establish. We don't let people cause those public nuisances," St. John said.

A short-term detention facility that opened last year is also playing a role in reducing homeless-related complaints to the department. St. John said the ability to place individuals in the 72-hour short-term hold facility is making the community feel safer.

"There is an absolute direct correlation to the reduction in our calls for service, the reduction in our quality of life stuff, and the ability to put people in jail," St. John said.

Gang activity is another growing concern. While the Billings Police Department does not have an official gang unit, St. John said gang crimes have increased in 2025.

"We don't know who these people are, and we want to get after them like we did before," St. John said. "We have made a concerted effort with our drug unit, with our street crime unit, with our local or with our federal partners as well."

Traffic violations round out one of the department's top concerns.

The 2025 report recorded 2,697 traffic collisions, with 1 in 4 resulting in injury. St. John said issues ranging from road rage to street racing are a significant problem on Billings roads.

"Traffic safety, it continues to be a major concern for our community. Certainly makes my phone ring a lot," St. John said.

Related: Billings crime report shows homicides, property crimes dropped significantly in 2025