Thursday Headlines: Ceasefire holds, Laurel bond, Tourist season

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, April 9
Middle East ceasefire holds amid new threats
A fragile two-week ceasefire between the U.S., Israel and Iran appears to be holding this morning, but new threats are emerging from both sides.
President Trump said overnight that if Iran does not comply with the agreement, there will be consequences.
"The shootin' starts bigger and better than before," Trump said.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said the country is prepared to act.
"Finger is on the trigger," Netanyahu said.
Iran accuses Israel of violating the deal over continued strikes in Lebanon.
Laurel Public Schools propose $62 million bond
LAUREL - Laurel Public Schools are asking voters to approve a $62 million bond for high school upgrades.
The proposal would address deferred maintenance, expand trade programs, and improve security.
The community remains divided, with tax concerns high and other major projects on the ballot.
The measure goes to voters on May 5.
Billings prepares for busy summer tourist season
BILLINGS - Billings is gearing up for a busy summer tourist season.
Visit Billings said 2.6 million people visit the area annually, bringing in $620 million to the local economy.
With America's 250th anniversary and the Blue Angels coming this summer, local businesses expect a 30 to 40 percent revenue boost during peak season.
Q2 WEATHER
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cool, dry Thursday
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