Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cool, dry Thursday

BILLINGS — Outside of a weak disturbance bringing a slight chance of a few light rain or snow showers in eastern MT Thursday morning, we can expect dry conditions from high pressure ridging, with daytime highs in the 40s and 50s.

The ridge continues to strengthen on Friday, keeping mainly dry conditions in place while daytime highs warm into the mid to upper 60s. Southwest flow out ahead of a Pacific trough will push in ample moisture aloft, allowing for some daytime and evening showers across the Beartooths and surrounding areas. Billing may even get a quick shower Friday evening.

Saturday will also be mainly dry and even warmer due to downslope flow, with highs in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees. Some locations, including Billings, could flirt with record temperatures. The warmer air will mean a chance for instability, so a few isolated weak thunderstorms cannot be ruled out Saturday afternoon into the evening. A thing to keep in mind—with 20°+ above average temperatures and dry conditions (humidity percentages as low as the teens), there will be an elevated concern for grass fires, especially in the western foothills where winds could gust over 40 mph.

Unsettled weather really ramps up beginning Saturday night as the Pacific low starts to impact the region and potential multiple disturbances move through the area. Daily mountain snow showers and lower elevation rain showers will be possible through the middle of next week.

Models are still trying to get a handle on how much accumulation the region will see, but as of now there is a moderate chance of 6–8 inches or more of snow in the mountains, while the lower elevations could receive between .25 to .50 inches of moisture from mainly rain, though some snow could mix in if it gets cold enough, especially in the higher terrain.

The low pressure system will gradually move east, bringing in a drier westerly flow by late Tuesday or Wednesday. However, another disturbance from the northwest could arrive to keep a chance of precipitation in the forecast for the rest of the week.

As for temperatures, expect highs mainly in the mid-60s to low 70s on Sunday, followed by a cooldown into the upper 40s to mid-50s on Monday and Tuesday, before warming back into the 60s on Wednesday.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com