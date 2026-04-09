Breweries, other businesses preparing for busy summer tourism season in Billings

Visit Billings is working hard to promote and persuade visitors to come the Magic City to support the multi-million dollar tourism industry.

Workers and businesses say they are busy promoting events and venues in Billings, as they prepare for America’s 250th anniversary and the Blue Angels this summer.

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Visit Billings promotes tourism to help economy

Meadowlark Brewing owner Travis Peterson serves craft beers at his West End establishment and in the back, the brewmasters are preparing for the tourist season.

“Most of our tanks are getting filled up right now because we're getting ready for spring and summer,” Peterson said.

He says the nearby ZooMontana, shops, sporting events, and medical appointments bring in people that help his business.

“It's a significant impact,” Peterson said.

Meadowlark and other breweries in Billings love to serve locals, but they also say they're part of the tourism for those coming from out of town.

“No two breweries are the same,” Peterson said. “We each all kind of have our own flair, our own flavor of the types of beer that we make. And I think that's fun for people.”

Downtown Billings businesses also rely on tourism.

Visit Billings promotes tourism in the area in hopes of bringing in more people, who contribute to the economy.

“Tourism is such a critical component of our economy,” said Aly Eggart, executive director of Visit Billings.

According to Big Sky Economic Development, Billings' GDP is $13.2 billion.

Eggart says about 2.6 million people visit Billings each year, bringing in $620 million into the economy.

“If you're bringing in outside dollars, you're actually growing our economy,” Eggart said. “And tourism again is one of the few industries that actually grows the economy and brings in outside dollars.”

Visit Billings uses national campaigns and marketing to win the battle with other states and attract tourists.

“When we're talking about people planning trips, you don't typically just wake up one day and go, I'm going to go here,” Eggart said.“Something inspired you to go there.”

And whether it's someone from in-state or out of state, they often want to experience Montana.

“We'll probably see a 30 to 40 percent increase in revenue over the summer versus the rest of the year,” Peterson said.

“Those unique experiences that people take home, those stories, they remember that,” Eggart said.

“So it is kind of exciting, yeah, coming out of winter and we’ve got to hit the ground running,” Peterson said.