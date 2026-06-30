Target responds after records reveal months of mouse activity at Billings store

BILLINGS — Target is responding after MTN News uncovered months of inspection records documenting an ongoing mouse problem at the retailer's West End Billings store.

In a statement emailed to MTN News Monday, one day after the original story aired, a Target corporate spokesperson said the company takes safety and sanitation seriously.

"Safety and sanitation are critically important to us. We aggressively respond to reports of pests by partnering with licensed pest management professionals and working closely with local health officials to address issues quickly."

The statement comes after MTN News obtained inspection records showing repeated evidence of rodent activity inside the store over several months.

Inspection records show the store's contracted pest control company, EcoLabs, had already been documenting rodent activity since March, with technicians and inspectors repeatedly identifying potential ways mice could enter the building.

The records detail multiple health inspections documenting mouse droppings and other signs of rodent activity in various areas of the store, prompting follow-up inspections by local health officials.

MTN News called the West End Target seeking an interview with the store's general manager but did not receive a response before the original story aired.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services told MTN News it has not received any complaints or inspection reports related to the West End Target.

The agency said oversight of retail food establishments, including inspections and enforcement, is handled by local health departments.

State health officials said DPHHS provides technical guidance to local jurisdictions but does not have regulatory authority over grocery stores and other retail food establishments.

Target said it continues working with its pest control vendor and local health officials to resolve the issue.

Related: Read our previous reporting on the inspection records and health department findings HERE.