BILLINGS — A mouse darting across the floor isn't something most shoppers expect to see during a Target run.

But health inspection records obtained by MTN News show rodents have been an ongoing concern at Billings' West End Target for months — part of what pest control experts say has been an unusually busy season for mice across the city.

(WATCH: Inspection records show ongoing mouse problem at Billings West End Target store)

Inspection records show ongoing mouse problem at Billings West End Target store

RiverStone Health launched an investigation in early May, after receiving a call from an MTN News reporter about customer complaints surrounding a mice problem.

Inspection records show the store's contracted pest control company, EcoLabs, had already been documenting rodent activity since March, with technicians and inspectors repeatedly identifying potential ways mice could enter the building.

Riverstone Health Inspection photos from Ecolab document mouse droppings and food debris behind shelving at Billings' West End Target as part of an ongoing pest control effort.

Among the findings:



Four mice were caught in traps on May 4.

Inspectors repeatedly documented gaps beneath an emergency exit door throughout May.

A warehouse roller door was found not sealing properly.

Inspection photos also showed spilled food, debris and trash accumulation identified as possible rodent attractants.



While RiverStone inspectors told MTN News they did not document evidence of mice or see anything that was "cause for concern" during their visit, Environmental Health Program Director Adam Harris said inspections are designed to identify conditions that could lead to food safety concerns.

"We do our best to instill the requirements of the food code and leave them to do that job," Harris said.

Food retailers are typically inspected once or twice a year, Harris said, though additional inspections may occur after complaints or follow-up visits.

"You could lose your license if you are not adhering to those conditions," he said.

Courtesy Photos shared with MTN News by a concerned shopper show what appear to be mouse droppings in the bread aisle at Billings' West End Target.

During a visit to the store several days after RiverStone's inspection, MTN News observed mouse droppings in the bread aisle and a dead mouse caught inside a trap beneath a bread shelf.

Even still, RiverStone Health says an investigation remains open as inspectors continue working with the retailer.

A citywide problem

The issues documented at Target don't necessarily make the store unique. Pest control companies across Billings say they've been responding to more rodent calls than usual this year, something they largely attribute to Montana's mild winter.

"Anything that you can get a pencil eraser into, they can get into," said Jacob Haslam, owner of Kodiak Pest Control. "Mice have really fast metabolisms, so they poop like 40 to 50 times a day."

Haslam said mice don't discriminate between homes and businesses. Once they find warmth, food and even the smallest opening, they can quickly move inside.

MTN News, Andrea Lutz Jacob Haslam, owner of Kodiak Pest Control in Billings

He met up with MTN News on a day when he was responding to a mice call at a far Billings West End home.

"Buildings are built to breathe. They aren't meant to be airtight," Haslam said. "That almost always opens up opportunities for mice to get in."

He recommends property owners regularly inspect door sweeps, weather stripping and foundation gaps, while keeping food stored securely and cleaning up crumbs and spills that can attract rodents.

But he says the key to keeping mice and other pests out is catching the problem early and sealing off where they're getting in.

"If they're carried over the threshold, there is not a lot you can do with that, except to react to it," he said.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services told MTN News it has not received any complaints or inspection reports related to the West End Target.

The agency said oversight of retail food establishments, including inspections and enforcement, is handled by local health departments.

State health officials said DPHHS provides technical guidance to local jurisdictions but does not have regulatory authority over grocery stores and other retail food establishments.

MTN News The entrance sign at the West End Target in Billings.

MTN News called the West End Target seeking an interview with the store's general manager but did not receive a response. MTN News will update this story if a response is received.

