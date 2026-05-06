RED LODGE— Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is encouraging people to be bear-educated before heading outside, following a bear attack in Yellowstone National Park.

A bear injured two hikers on the Mystic Falls Trail near Old Faithful Monday afternoon. It was the first time a bear injured a person in the park this year.

Watch bear spray demonstration:

'Sightings are daily': Montana wildlife officials offer safety tips after Yellowstone bear attack

Daniel McHugh, Montana FWP bear management specialist, said he sees bears often during their mating season, which happens from May to July.

“Sightings are daily,” said McHugh. "Black and grizzly bears, especially in the Red Lodge area, are very common this time of year as bears are emerging from their dens.”

Bear sightings near Red Lodge closed multiple trails and campgrounds in 2024.

McHugh recommends hikers travel in groups, make noise and keep food out of the way of bears.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Daniel McHugh

“The type of stuff that really heightens your risk of getting in trouble around your home is when you have food out that bears can find available,” said McHugh.

He also encourages hikers and outdoor recreationalists to learn how to use bear spray. Oliver Thomi, Montana FWP grizzly bear technician, said people should store bear spray in an accessible place, such as a hip holster or pocket.

“Keep it accessible. You should be able to reach it within two to three seconds,” said Thomi.

Bear spray expires, so Thomi recommends users to check the expiration date on the bottom of the can before heading out to the trails.

“It's not necessarily a hard expiration date, but we tell people to replace it once it's past there. It's cheap insurance,” said Thomi.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Oliver Thomi

Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in Red Lodge is hosting bear education classes every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The classes last through May 31, as May is the sanctuary’s bear education month.

The classes allow people to rent bear spray and learn how to use it.

“She'll show you how to use the can and send you on your way,” said Thomi.