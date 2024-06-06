Grizzly bear activity prompts closures of recreation sites south of Red Lodge

The U.S. Forest Service has closed parts of the Beartooth Ranger District south of Red Lodge following reports of increased grizzly bear activity.

The includes Parkside Campground, Greenough Lake Campground, Greenough Lake, Limber Pine Campground, and Parkside Trail #103 and will remain in place through June 12 unless rescinded, according to the Forest Service.

Rangers said a grizzly bear has been frequenting the Greenough Lake area, and efforts to haze it away have not worked.

“The purpose of this order is to protect public health and safety. There have been many sightings of a young grizzly bear in the Greenough Lake area and the bear has not left despite the presence of people,” said Beartooth District Ranger Amy Haas. “Forest Service, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service staff are working together to help ensure human and bear safety. We will re-open the area as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Click here to learn more about the closure.