Hikers injured by bears in Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – Two hikers were injured by one or more bears on the Mystic Falls Trail near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.

According to a press release, National Park Service emergency services personnel responded to the incident on Monday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation, and park officials said no further information is available at this time.

The press release states that this is the first incident of a bear injuring a person in Yellowstone in 2026.

The last time a visitor was injured by a bear in the park was in September 2025. The last human fatality caused by a bear occurred in 2015 in the Lake Village area of the park.

The press release provided this general information:

Temporary closures pending completion of investigation

Visit Backcountry Conditions for status and conditions of park trails and backcountry campsites. Hikers and anglers should be aware of temporary closures.

Areas that are closed (see map [flickr.com])

Area west of Grand Loop Road from north end of Fountain Flat Drive to Black Sand Basin.



Trails: Fairy Falls Trail north of the Grand Prismatic Overlook

Sentinel Meadows Trail

Imperial Meadows Trail

Fairy Creek Trail

Summit Lake Trail

Backcountry campsites OG1, OD1, OD2, OD3, OD4, OD5

Fishing along the Firehole River and associated tributaries within the closure area





Areas that are open

Midway Geyser Basin



Grand Prismatic Overlook Trail from Fairy Falls Trailhead to the Grand Prismatic Overlook (trail is CLOSED beyond the overlook).



Black Sand Basin



Portions of the Firehole River outside of the closure is open to fishing



Stay safe in bear country