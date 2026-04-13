Monday Headlines: Navy blockade, Bobcats sweep, Fairways busy

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, April 13

Trump announces US Navy blockade of Iran

Trump announces US Navy blockade of Iran

President Trump announced a U.S. Navy blockade of Iran's Strait of Hormuz at 10 a.m. Eastern time Monday following a weekend of failed peace talks.

"Many other countries" are helping with the blockade, Trump said.

Iran is threatening higher gas prices in response to the blockade.

Trump also criticized Pope Leo, the first American pontiff, who has called for an end to the conflict.

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MSU women's rodeo team sweeps events

MSU women's rodeo team sweeps events

BOZEMAN - The Montana State University women's rodeo team made history at the Montana State Spring Rodeo this weekend by sweeping every single event.

The Bobcats won all six individual events, both all-around titles, and both team championships.

Junior Faith Marshall led the charge, capturing both all-around buckles.

On the men's side, bull rider Holden Atkinson capped the weekend with an 86-point ride.

The Bobcats now head to Havre for their next competition.

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Mild winter brings record-breaking early crowds to Billings golf course

Mild winter brings record-breaking early crowds to Billings golf course

BILLINGS - A mild winter is keeping golfers busy on the fairways across Montana.

If golfers weren't watching the Masters this weekend, they were out hitting drives of their own.

Club staff say the unusually mild winter has kept local courses busy all year long, with January and February setting records at courses like Peter Yegen.

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Q2 WEATHER

Billings Sunday evening Forecast for Apr 12, 2026

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