BILLINGS — A mild winter and warmer-than-usual weather have kept Montana golfers busy and courses packed with players months earlier than a typical season.

At Peter Yegen in Billings, the parking lot has been full as golfers take advantage of the conditions, with Pro shop manager Jason Flick confirming that the course saw record breaking traffic to start 2026.

Click here to learn more:

Mild winter brings record-breaking early crowds to Billings golf course

"January and February were record breakers," Flick said Sunday afternoon. "We had one snow storm at the beginning of February that had us down for about a week and that’s it. It’s just a lot busier because the weather has been so nice."

Billings golfers John Holland and Garris Spaccamonti were among the many taking advantage of the nice weather on Sunday.

"It’s a good winter," Holland said. "You don’t have these types of winters."

Holland said he was happy to get out on the course earlier than usual this year in comfortable conditions.

"It’s usually I guess March. March or April," Holland said with a laugh. "Depends on what time of year, depends on what Mother Nature wants to do to you."

Spaccamonti was hitting the range with his two daughters Sunday. He said he's managed to golf more rounds than he can remember this early in the year.

"We’ve got to golf several places across the state of Montana," Spaccamonti said. "It's very rare to be golfing in February and March, let alone this early in April."

With the Master's Tournament in Augusta wrapping up Sunday, Spaccamonti said the nice weather and high quality golf is adding motivation to people to get out and play.

"With these nice beautiful days, it’s made it more reasonable to come out and start playing," Spaccamonti said. "Instead of it being beautiful out east and rainy and snowy here, you’re able to come out and try to be Rory or Tiger or something like that."

Flick said the early start has added to the excitement and expectations for the season ahead with many not having to take the usual break.

"People have been playing golf all winter so they haven’t had to do that," Flick said with a smile. "Mid season form already."