Women perfect as Bobcats roll to team titles at Montana State Spring Rodeo

BOZEMAN — Bobcat bull rider Holden Atkinson tied a bow on the 2026 Montana State Spring Rodeo with a spectacular 86 on his final ride Sunday, but the weekend belonged to Montana State’s women.

The MSU women’s team dominated the weekend as thoroughly as possible. The Bobcats won all six women’s individual events in the two rodeos, took both all-around titles, and won the team championships of both rodeos.

“They were amazing,” Montana State head coach Kyle Whitaker said of his women’s team.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said MSU assistant coach and former Bobcat women’s rodeo athlete Savanna Bolich. “To win every single event of both rodeos, and the all-around in both, is incredible. And they scored the most points I can remember a women’s team scoring in two straight rodeos.”

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Montana State Spring Rodeo - Day 4 Highlights

Montana State’s women out-distanced MSU Northern 770 points to 248.3, while the MSU men’s team won with 970 points to top UM Western’s 620. Junior Faith Marshall won the all-around title of both rodeos on the women’s side, while MSU’s Cole Gerhardt’s all-around title of Rodeo No. 2 matches Tahj Wells’ Rodeo No. 1 all-around buckle.

MSU grad student Haven Wolstein won the short go and the average in breakaway roping on Sunday, matching her championship in that event in Rodeo No. 1. Bobcat sophomore Anneliese McCurry doubled up in the barrel racing. Faith Marshall and Michaela McCormick tied for the goat tying title in the second rodeo, after teammate McCormick captured Friday’s title. Bobcats owned the top five spots in goat tying.

“Faith Marshall,” Whitaker said, “she won everything but the chute gates here, she's taking off with everything. Annalise dominated the barrel racing. Haven dominated the breakaway rope. It was fun to watch.”

Several other Bobcat women placed in the average of Rodeo No. 2. Hailey Burger finished fifth and Jenae Whitaker sixth in breakaway. Jessica Stevens finished third, Jordan Lyles fourth and Burger fifth in the goat tying. Rachel Ward captured second in barrel racing.

Montana State Spring Rodeo photos: Night 1 | Night 2 | Night 3

Whitaker identified team roping as an area of potential growth for his team this spring, and that began coming to pass this weekend. Bobcat teams took the second through sixth spots in team roping of the second rodeo.

”We scored a lot of points” in team roping, Whitaker said. “That’s big.”

The Bobcat women’s team brought considerable experience into the spring season. McCurry won the Big Sky Region barrel racing title a year ago, McCormick was second and Marshall third in goat tying, and Ella Moedl finished third and Brynn Morgan fifth in breakaway roping. McCormick won the region all-around title, Wolstein was second, and Piper Cordes fifth.

“When you know those girls you know how much this rodeo means to the program and how much this program means to them,” Whitaker said. “Then they go out and take care of business and own it, that's what we're shooting for. So that's fun to see.”

While MSU’s timed event athletes on the men’s side experienced an up-and-down weekend, the roughstock riders provided some signature moments. Atkinson’s winning eight seconds on the bull came on a re-ride after his first bull buckled and dropped to its knees for a moment.

“I didn’t really know the bull (for the re-ride),” Atkinson said. “But Seth, the stock contractor, told me he’s a pretty good one, so I was happy to take the ride and just did my best.”

Atkinson was MSU’s only winner on the men’s side, but the Bobcats’ depth helped the program to a comfortable team win. Wyatt Jensen finished second in the tie down roping. Cole Detton, LJ Albisu and Jaden Whitman finished 3-4-5 in the steer wrestling. Whitman and Gerhardt teamed to finish second in team roping. The Cats

“It was a really good weekend,” Whitaker said. “I’m proud of these kids. Now we tear down (Sunday night) and finish up tomorrow, then (next weekend) drive up to Havre for (MSU Northern’s) rodeo. So there’s not much time to rest up.”

The Bobcats compete at MSUN on Friday and Saturday to continue a stretch of six rodeos in four weeks to complete the Big Sky Region spring season.

