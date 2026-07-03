Molt sheep feedlot gets unanimous approval despite neighbor concerns

MOLT — Stillwater County commissioners voted unanimously on Thursday to approve a conditional use permit for a sheep feedlot in Molt.
The 3-0 vote clears the way for developers to break ground on the 63,000-square-foot facility.
The project is expected to hold up to 26,000 sheep, with approximately 330 trucks a year moving in and out of the facility.
Mike Hollenbeck, the owner of the land, says the feedlot could bring $7 million a year into the local economy.
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But some in the community say the development will negatively impact the town. Homeowners just across the street fear it will destroy their property values.
Related:
Stillwater County commissioners weigh sheep feedlot permit that neighbors say threatens Molt community
Molt residents concerned about proposed large sheep feedlot
Planning board recommends against Sheep feedlot in Molt