Molt sheep feedlot gets unanimous approval despite neighbor concerns

MOLT — Stillwater County commissioners voted unanimously on Thursday to approve a conditional use permit for a sheep feedlot in Molt.

The 3-0 vote clears the way for developers to break ground on the 63,000-square-foot facility.

The project is expected to hold up to 26,000 sheep, with approximately 330 trucks a year moving in and out of the facility.

Mike Hollenbeck, the owner of the land, says the feedlot could bring $7 million a year into the local economy.

Previous MTN coverage:

Sheep rancher proposes feed lot in Molt

But some in the community say the development will negatively impact the town. Homeowners just across the street fear it will destroy their property values.

Related:

Stillwater County commissioners weigh sheep feedlot permit that neighbors say threatens Molt community

Molt residents concerned about proposed large sheep feedlot

Planning board recommends against Sheep feedlot in Molt

