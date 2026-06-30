Stillwater County commissioners are weighing a conditional use permit for a proposed sheep feedlot in Molt that supporters say could boost the agricultural economy while opponents fear it will upend the character of their community.

Developer Mike Hollenbeck says the 63,000-square-foot facility could generate $7 million annually, but residents fear the impact on their small town.

Watch proposed Molt feed lot story here:

Stillwater County commissioners weigh sheep feedlot permit that neighbors say threatens Molt community

He and his family say the facility could bring $7 million in revenue a year to the local economy and help sustain their family ranching operation.

"I'm trying to help build a community while strengthening an agricultural foundation that already exists," said Henry Hollenbeck, Mike's son. "I'm investing in something I believe will benefit many people."

The proposed feedlot would house 26,000 sheep and see 330 trucks pass through each year. While those in the agriculture industry have voiced support, some Molt residents are concerned about what that activity would mean for their homes and their community center.

Related: Molt residents concerned about proposed large sheep feedlot

One resident described the community hall's personal significance.

"I had my wedding reception there in the 90s," said one woman who is against the feed lot. "We had my mother's celebration of life at the Molt hall three years ago and my father's 90th just a month ago. So the Molt community is everything to us."

Some opponents also raised concerns about property values for families who have lived near the proposed site for decades.

Hollenbeck addressed concerns about odor, pointing to the nature of sheep waste.

"The design that controls odor, but remember something about odor in livestock, sheep have a much drier manure than hogs or cattle, and they put off very little odor," Mike Hollenbeck said.

Earlier this month, the Stillwater County Planning Board voted against recommending a conditional use permit for the facility.

Commissioner Roger Webb acknowledged the difficulty of the decision.

"I've researched it," Webb said. "I've Googled it. You know, it's an interesting process. It's an interesting concept. It looks expensive to me. But if you know some folks are willing to look at it, why not? Let's look at it."

Commissioners may take a vote on Thursday in Columbus.

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