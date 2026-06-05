Planning board recommends against sheep feedlot in Molt

MOLT — The Stillwater County Planning Board voted 4-2 against recommending a conditional use permit that would allow a sheep feedlot to be built in Molt.

The recommendation now goes to Stillwater County commissioners, who have the final say.

The proposed feedlot would eventually include outdoor pens, up to 6,500 sheep, and possibly 330 trucks per year coming and going from the facility.

Nearly 80 people attended the meeting, with almost half giving public comment and sharing their concerns or support for the feedlot. Nearby business owners and homeowners said having such a facility so close to town would destroy their quality of life and property values.

Commissioner Roger Webb said commissioners will make a final decision on the request on June 11.

Related: Molt residents concerned about proposed large sheep feedlot