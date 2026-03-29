Large crowds gather for third ‘No Kings’ rally in downtown Billings

BILLINGS— Large crowds lined North 27th Street in downtown Billings Friday afternoon for the third "No Kings" protest.

The protest was one of an estimated 3,300 "No Kings" events worldwide.

Protesters held signs with messages opposing President Trump, his administration, ICE and the war in Iran. People driving by honked their horns in support.

"They're tired of paying high prices for things after they voted for lower prices. They're tired of war after being told that there were going to be no wars with what they voted for. This is not what people voted for and people are all coming together to say, 'No, not going to have it,'" said Elizabeth Klarich, event coordinator and Yellowstone Indivisible chapter leader.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2

Yellowstone Indivisible hosted the event. The organization also hosted the "No Kings" protests in June and October.

Related: In Billings, protesters and Trump supporters choose dialogue over division

Related: 'No Kings' protest draws large crowd in downtown Billings

“We love democracy, we love our country, we love neighbors, we love to be caring, we love freedom, we love dignity, we love respect, (and) we love kindness. We're not interested in the cruelty. We're not interested in the hate, and we're done with the lies,” added Klarich.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Elizabeth Klarich speaking

Similar protests took place across the state in locations such as Helena, Missoula, Whitefish, Bozeman and Butte.

MTN News observed a few counter-protesters at the event, but it remained a peaceful protest.

According to Billings Police, an estimated 1,000 people attended the rally, while organizers estimated several thousand, with people lining up on sidewalks and gathering on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn.