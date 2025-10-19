BILLINGS — More than 3,000 people gathered in downtown Billings on Saturday as part of the nationwide "No Kings" protests.

Watch the sights and sounds from the "No Kings" protest in downtown Billings:

'No Kings' protest draws large crowd in downtown Billings

The event in Billings was one of more than 2,500 rallies held across all 50 states. Organizers say the demonstrations were designed to express opposition to what they characterize as authoritarian policies and actions associated with the Trump administration and to call attention to a wide range of political and social issues.

Participants in Billings filled several blocks along North 27th Street by the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn, carrying signs, singing, and chanting messages related to immigration, civil rights, and government accountability. Many also wore big inflatable costumes.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News View from above of Saturday's crowd.

“I am so excited about this turnout. This is way more than last time, and I love these big puffy costumes,” said Beth Pugh, who wore a large inflatable koala costume to the event. “I picked this up from watching the people in Portland, and the fact that protesting can be frivolity, it can be fun, and I don't think I look like a terrorist. I don't look dangerous, do I?”

The protest, organized by the Yellowstone chapter of Indivisible, marks the second national “No Kings” day of action, with the first held in June. Protesters said Saturday's gathering was larger than the first, despite the temperature being in the 50s.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"'No Kings' is all about, do we want to have representative government or do we want one person or one group of people who think they know how everything should run to tell us how to behave?” said Elizabeth Klarich, the local chapter leader and event chair. "We don't want to have some level of dictatorship or monarchy, or tyranny. We want freedom and justice for all.”

Related: In Billings, protesters and Trump supporters choose dialogue over division

Protesters spanned generations, bringing a large turnout from students and young voters.

“I'm here today because we are becoming adults in this insane time and our voices are the most important because in the next election, it's going to be us who's making the biggest decisions,” said Connor Verdon, who attended the march with a group of friends.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

“I think it's really important for everyone to come and show up for the people who can’t," added Lex Avison. "There's so many more people coming back each time."

Many in Verdon and Avison's group are not yet eligible to vote, but still expressed concerns about immigration policy, the conflict in Palestine, and what they described as a rise in racial violence across the country.

“I see that our neighbors and community members and people around the country are getting kidnapped by ICE, and there's no warrant from a judge,” said Veronica Olscwski. "Black people are getting lynched on college campuses and they're just trying to go to school, and I think there's a rise in Nazism and racism in this country.”

"It's very important to be on the right side of history," added Iliana Martin. "We have to just keep fighting it until it's over.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

They also stressed the importance of attending these protests as the younger generation.

“The amount of younger people I'm seeing here is like really inspiring that our future generation is not going to support this," said Maggie Olscwski. "The older people are just so happy that the younger people are showing up, but like I don't think they realize how much it means to us that the older people are standing up as well.”

The event remained peaceful, with music, honking horns, and cheers from passing drivers. Billings police and security were on site and diffused a minor confrontation prior to the protest’s start. MTN News observed only one visible counter-protester at the scene.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Several trucks displaying pro-Trump flags drove past during the rally, and conservative political organizer Chelson Romero, who helped organize a Charlie Kirk march earlier this month, attended the protest to interview attendees.

"I just wanted to present an opportunity to hear both sides of the political aisle," said Romero. “I believe civil discourse is an important part of American politics.”

Romero said he faced some hostility from those at the protest, but also found common ground with others.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"One side is, you know, emotionally charged and angry and aggressive. Ours was very peaceful, ours was very kind," said Romero. "We've had overwhelming amounts of really hateful things being said to us, and I'm just trying to interview and ask questions ... I believe what we're struggling with the most is our inability to have compromise on either side.”

Romero emphasized a need to return to compromise and respectful debate, regardless of political differences.

"We don't have to agree on everything. That's okay. That's the best part about America," said Romero. "But we can still be friends. We can still be united. We can still find common ground here.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Despite differing views, many participants agreed on one point: showing up matters. Whether waving signs, asking questions, or just being present, the large crowd in Billings reflected a common desire to be heard and to participate in shaping the future.

“I'm proud of my people, and it makes me so happy inside to just like see people fighting for something they believe in and have passion. It's beautiful,” said Verdon. "There's some rough times right now, definitely, but if people show up and show what they believe in, then things will come to fruition.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News