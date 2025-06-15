BILLINGS — On a stretch of downtown pavement Saturday, flags waved, voices carried, and signs covered every corner of the street.

"We just want to celebrate democracy," said Elizabeth Klarich, founder of Yellowstone County's Indivisible Chapter and organizer of the event.

The event in Billings was part of a broader movement. Nearly 2,000 cities across the United States hosted “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump. Many, like protester Valerie Trout, said they were drawn to speak out for those they felt had been marginalized.

“I feel like we’re being dehumanized. A lot of people are being dehumanized if they’re not a specific gender or color,” said Trout.

Not everyone on the street, however, came with the same perspective. Mixed into the crowd across the street were those supporting president Trump—people like Alicia Splitstone.

“I’m out here with my mom. We’re out here just supporting ICE, backing the blue, remembering that America is great, and Trump’s on his way to making America great again," said Splitstone.

Watch what happens when two sides meet—not to argue, but to understand:

In Billings, protesters and Trump supporters choose dialogue over division

The division seemed clear. As they began to speak more openly, however, surface-level differences started to give way to something more familiar.

“I’m a single mom. I have children. I worry for my sons. I worry for my daughter. I worry for my friends’ families,” said Splitstone.

“I have friends and family that are on both sides of it. I have friends that have already moved away. I have friends that are scared to speak out,” said Trout.

Only a strip of street separated them physically, and raised a broader question—how far apart were they as individuals?

When asked if they would be willing to speak directly with one another, both women were open.

The conversation that followed was not easy, nor without disagreement, but the two were able to find common ground.

“I believe that everybody has their own opinion. We’re never going to get anywhere by screaming at each other,” said Splitstone. “There needs to be compromises on both sides,” added Trout.